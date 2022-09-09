Connecticut Flags Lowered For 9/11 Anniversary

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Remain Lowered Sunday in Observance of 9/11 Anniversary

Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue on Saturday and Sunday Nights

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to remain lowered to half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Flags are also currently at half-staff throughout the United States as a mark of solemn respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. Flags should continue flying at half-staff for this purpose through sunset on the date of her interment.

Additionally, Governor Lamont today announced that the state will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by many residents as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights beginning at dusk on the evenings of Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11, in recognition of the anniversary. Beacons capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the clear night sky will be lit until the early morning hours.

“One of the greatest tragedies in American history hit close to home on this day 21 years ago, and we will forever pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 innocent lives that were taken all too soon,” Governor Lamont said. “We honor the heroes who lost their lives while attempting to save others, many of whom were first responders who answered the call of duty in the protection of complete strangers. We also continue to pray for the brave men and women of the U.S. military who serve our nation and protect our freedoms, including the many military heroes whose lives were lost in the ongoing battle to keep us safe since 2001. On this anniversary, let’s remember that our many differences are what make our country great, and despite those differences, we can unite as Americans and stand together in support of our common values and our respect for one another.”

“September 11, 2001 is a day that will forever live in infamy in our collective American history,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Today, we honor the memories of all those we lost on September 11th, and all of the brave souls who risked their lives to help their fellow Americans. We thank our first responders and military personnel for protecting and defending our country. Our gratitude for their service is knows no bounds. May this day continue to serve as a reminder that we must remain committed to each other as people, and as Americans.”

The State of Connecticut’s official 9/11 memorial honoring the victims of the attacks is located on a peninsula at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, where on a clear day the Manhattan skyline can be viewed across the Long Island Sound. It features a stone engraved with the names of the 161 people with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the attacks. The state park was chosen as the site for the memorial because it is the location where many people in the immediate aftermath of the attacks gathered to observe the devastation on Lower Manhattan across the sound. The site was also used by the Connecticut National Guard in the following days and weeks as a staging area for Connecticut’s relief efforts to New York City.

Connecticut Remembers

Names of the 161 people with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks:

Laurence Abel

Bryan C. Bennett

Jeffrey D. Bittner

Christopher J. Blackwell, FDNY

Allen Patrick Boyle

Alexander Braginsky

Francis Henry (Frank) Brennan

Thomas M. Brennan

Joseph M. Calandrillo

Edward Calderon

Sandra Campbell

Alejandro Castano

Juan Ceballos

Stephen P. Cherry

Kevin F. Cleary, Esq.

Geoffrey W. Cloud

Keith Eugene Coleman

Scott Thomas Coleman

Margaret Conner

Kevin P. Connors

Joseph John Coppo

Dolores Costa

Brian Thomas Cummins

Paul Curioli

Patrick Danahy

Anthony Demas

Lt. Kevin Donnelly, FDNY

John Bruce Eagleson

Michael Egan

Ulf Ramm Ericson

Eric B. Evans

Wendy R. Faulkner

Edward T. Fergus, Jr.

Bradley Fetchet

Paul M. Fiori

John Fiorito

Bennett Lawson Fisher

Peter C. Fry

Richard Peter Gabriel, Sr.

Richard S. Gabrielle

James A. Gadiel

Thomas E. Galvin

Osseni Mama Garba

Christopher Samuel Gardner

Peter Alan Gay

Peter Gerard Gelinas

Robert Gerlich

Lawrence Getzfred

Evan Hunter Gillette

Ronald Gilligan

Steven Lawrence Glick

Wilder A. Gomez

Kiran Kumar Reddy Gopu

Edwin J. Graf, III

Donald F. Greene

James A. Greenleaf, Jr.

Pedro Grehan

James D. Halvorson

Sean S. Hanley

Christine Lee Hanson

Peter Burton Hanson

Sue Kim Hanson

Timothy John Hargrave

Michele Heidenberger

H. Joseph Heller

John Henwood

Robert Higley, II

James J. Hobin

Judith Florence Hofmiller

Paul R. Hughes

William Christopher Hunt

Thomas Edward Hynes

John F. Iskyan

Ariel Louis Jacobs

Michael Grady Jacobs

Mark Steven Jardim

Robert Thomas Jordan

Richard M. Keane

Peter R. Kellerman

Maurice Patrick Kelly

William Hill Kelly, Jr.

Amy King

Glenn Davis Kirwin

Stephen LaMantia

Gary E. Lasko

Robert A. Lawrence, Jr.

Joseph A. Lenihan

Adam J. Lewis

Steven B. Lillianthal

Garry W. Lozier

Michael J. Lyons

Edward “Teddy” F. Maloney

Ada Mason

Kevin Michael McCarthy

Juliana McCourt

Ruth McCourt

Eamon McEneaney

Michael G. McGinty

Francis McGuinn

William J. Meehan, Jr.

Eskedar Melaku

Raymond Joseph Metz, III

Joel Miller

Michael M. Miller

Cheryl Ann Monyak

Lindsay S. Morehouse

Jude Moussa

Cesar A. Murillo

Christopher William White Murphy

Daniel Robert Nolan

Robert W. Noonan

Timothy M. O’Brien

Scott J. O’Brien

James Andrew O’Grady

Christopher Orgielewicz

Margaret Quinn Orloske

Thomas Anthony Palazzo

James Matthew Patrick

Mike A. Pelletier

Joshua Piver

Roger Mark Rasweiler

Jean Destrehan Roger

Sean P. Rooney

Michael C. Rothberg

Jason E. Sabbag

Jesus Sanchez

Stacey Leigh Sanders

Sean Schielke

John B. Schwartz

Randy Scott

Barbara A. Shaw

Michael John Simon

Heather Lee Smith

Dianne Bullis Snyder

Gregory T. Spagnoletti

George E. Spencer, III

Derek J. Statkevicus

Craig William Staub

Andrew Stergiopoulos

Madeline Sweeney

Michael C. Tarrou

Thomas F. Theurkauf, Jr.

Eric Raymond Thorpe

Amy E. Toyen

Tyler Ugolyn

Jonathan J. Uman

Allen V. Upton

Bradley H. Vadas

Edward Raymond Vanacore

Frederick Varacchi

James Thomas Waters, Jr.

Jeffrey David Wiener

Candace Lee Williams

John P. Williamson

William Eben Wilson

David H. Winton

Christopher W. Wodenshek

Martin Phillips Wohlforth

John Works

Edward P. York

Charles A. Zion

