Connecticut; Cocaine Dealer Brandon Gineyard Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Brandon Gineyard, 38, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant to 46 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking cocaine.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into a drug trafficking organization that was receiving shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico and California, and distributing the drug in and around Hartford. The investigation revealed that a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was facilitating the shipment of parcels containing kilograms of cocaine through the USPS to addresses that were on his delivery route in Hartford. The letter carrier distributed cocaine to his own drug customers, and also delivered parcels to other large-scale cocaine traffickers in the Hartford area.

Gineyard regularly purchased ounce-quantities from another member of the organization and sold the drug in smaller quantities to his own customers.

Gineyard was arrested on May 22, 2019. On June 4, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Gineyard and 18 co-defendants with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and related offenses.

Gineyard has been detained since his arrest. On November 26, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments.

