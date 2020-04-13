Congressman Comer Calls on WHO to Answer for Spreading China’s COVID-19 Propaganda

Congressman Comer Calls on The World Health Organization (WHO) to Answer for Spreading Communist China’s COVID-19 Propaganda

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Today, Congressman James Comer joined fellow members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in writing to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to request documents relating to their assistance in the Chinese government’s coronavirus propaganda efforts. The WHO receives significant financial support from American taxpayers, including as much as $513 million in 2017.

The letter notes that as recently as January, the WHO promoted Chinese propaganda on social media in claiming that the coronavirus does not spread by human transmission. The organization likewise criticized travel restrictions implemented by President Trump, praised China’s efforts to fight coronavirus even as the Communist regime was jailing doctors, and bowed to Chinese influence by delaying labeling COVID-19 a pandemic.

“In January, the World Health Organization publicly repeated the Chinese government’s lie that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of COVID-19,” Congressman Comer said. “This WHO-China cover-up, which included arresting doctors seeking to warn the world of the coronavirus, created a global outbreak that has frozen our economy and taken American lives. Without accountability for this crisis at the WHO, American taxpayers should no longer subsidize an organization that has acted as Communist China’s propaganda outlet at every turn.”