Concord; Jorge Rodriguez Sentenced to 132 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking | USAO-NH

(STL.News) – Jorge Rodriguez, 23, a citizen of the Dominican Republic most recently residing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was sentenced on Thursday to 132 months in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, a drug trafficking organization, which was led by Sergio Martinez, employed Rodriguez and others to sell fentanyl to customers from various New England states, including New Hampshire. On each date that Rodriguez worked, the Martinez organization provided him with at least one 200-gram bag of fentanyl and expected him to sell it and return approximately $6,000 in proceeds.

Rodriguez previously pleaded guilty on February 28, 2019. He faces likely deportation to the Dominican Republic after serving his sentence.

“This defendant worked for a drug trafficking enterprise that obtained fentanyl from a Mexican supplier in order to sell the drug to Granite Staters,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “These activities contributed to an opioid crisis that has had a devastating impact on the people of New Hampshire. In order to fight back, we are working with our law enforcement partners each day to stop the flow of fentanyl and prosecute dealers. The 132-month prison sentence imposed in this case should serve as a warning to those who choose to trade in this deadly drug.”

“The state of New Hampshire is faced with an opioid crisis unlike ever before,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Fentanyl is causing great damage to our communities and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who destroys lives by distributing this poison for profit.”

The case was a collaborative investigation that involved the DEA; the New Hampshire State Police; the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; the Nashua Police Department; the Massachusetts State Police; the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office; the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office; the Essex County District Attorney’s Office; the Internal Revenue Service; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; United States Customs and Border Protection Boston Field Office; the United States Marshals Service; the United States Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service; the Manchester Police Department; the Lisbon Police Department; the Littleton Police Department; the Seabrook Police Department; the Haverhill (MA) Police Department; the Methuen (MA) Police Department; the Lowell (MA) Police Department; and the Maine State Police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Georgiana L. MacDonald and Seth R. Aframe.

Agencies participating in this investigation are part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

