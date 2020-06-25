Concern for Missing Adelphi Area Woman Indranie Theresa Deonarine

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Adelphi area woman.

Indranie Theresa Deonarine, age 44, was last seen by family at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 when she left her Mount Pisgah Road home in a taxi. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.

Deonarine is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Deonarine’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Indranie Theresa Deonarine’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

