Con-Man Anthony Bueno Sentenced To 63 More Months In Federal Prison After Stealing Over $1,000,000 From Friends And Family

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Anthony Bueno, age 45, of Brighton, Colorado, was sentenced to serve 63 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for conspiring with this girlfriend to launder over $1,000,000 taken from friends and family through two separate wire fraud schemes. He was also ordered to pay $1,301,829.16 in restitution to the victims of his crime. This federal prison sentence is consecutive to the 30 month federal prison sentence imposed on the defendant two weeks ago for his role in a separate bribery scheme. Bueno remains in custody. The Denver FBI joined in today’s announcement.

According to court records, including the stipulated facts contained in the defendant’s plea agreement, Anthony Bueno devised and executed two schemes targeting his own family and friends. In one of the schemes — the “surety bond scheme” — Bueno falsely claimed to victims that they could earn returns of up to 2,500% by investing in surety bonds related to government construction projects. To bolster his claims, Bueno provided notarized documents, including one promising an investor that surety bonds purchased for $500,000 were actually worth $18.9 million.

In the other scheme — the “start up scheme” — Bueno preyed on his own family by falsely convincing relatives, including a recent college graduate and her parents, that if they gave him money he could help them start a government contracting business. He later told those same relatives that because he had helped create the contracting business while having his own government contracts, he was under investigation for collusion and needed money to defend himself.

All told, the defendant used lies and deceit to obtain $1,301,829.16, which he laundered through accounts controlled by his girlfriend. He then spent this money on vehicles and personal expenses. He also used a portion of the proceeds to pay restitution he owed as a result of a prior conviction in state court.

“Mr. Bueno is nothing more than a con-man who preyed on family and friends alike,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Others thinking about these scams should heed this sentence and think twice before engaging in such crimes.”

“Today’s sentencing of Anthony Bueno is a great example of the resolve of the FBI and United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute those who utilize fraud schemes for personal gain,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips. “We will continue to protect our citizens and hold accountable criminals who victimize investors.”

Cara Church Underwood in a separate case pleaded guilty to participating in the same surety bond scheme. Sentencing in that case, pending before the Honorable Robert E. Blackburn, is scheduled for February 27, 2019.

The sentence was pronounced by U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez. The case was investigated by the FBI. The defendant is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bryan D. Fields.

