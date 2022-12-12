Commuter chaos as two 48-hour strikes set for this week after RMT reject latest pay offer – with Christmas also hit

CHRISTMAS has been ruined for thousands of Brits as rail workers today confirmed they WILL strike throughout the festive season.

RMT union members will walk out of stations across the country tomorrow and Wednesday, before doing so again on Friday and Saturday.

1Thousands of RMT members will walk out tomorrow and WednesdayCredit: Getty

And in a major blow to those wanting to unite with loved ones at Christmas, industrial action will also happen from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.

The strikes are happening because of a massive dispute between the RMT and employer Network Rail, covering pay and working conditions.

In its most recent bid to end the stalemate, Network Rail offered workers a 5 per cent hike this year followed by a 4 per cent rise in 2023.

But in a ballot today 63.6 per cent of union members rejected the offer on an 83 per cent turnout.

This afternoon RMT Chief Mick Lynch blasted: “The government is refusing to lift a finger to prevent these strikes and it is clear they want to make effective strike action illegal in Britain.

“We will resist that and our members, along with the entire trade union movement will continue their campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases and good working conditions.”

Today’s vote comes as 100,000 nurses are set to walk out this Thursday and the following Tuesday.

Royal College of Nursing union members are striking over pay after asking for an inflation-busting hike of 19 per cent.

In the latest round of negotiations, the government offered a backdated 5 per cent rise this year and 4 per cent from January.

But the union rejected the offer.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is due to meet RCN Chief Pat Cullen today in a last ditch effort to halt the strike.

Meanwhile, posties, ambulance workers and border force staff are all staging rolling industrial action too – wrecking Christmas parties and travel plans and clobbering businesses.