Columbia River Treaty Negotiations Conclusion

Conclusion of the Twelfth Round of the Columbia River Treaty Negotiations

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States and Canada concluded the twelfth round of negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty regime on January 10. During this round, the United States and Canada discussed post-2024 flood risk management, Canada’s desire for more operational flexibility, and mechanisms for achieving ecosystem objectives.

The U.S. Department of State leads a negotiating team consisting of representatives from the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The U.S. delegation also included the U.S. Department of Energy and expert-advisors from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The United States aims to modernize the Treaty regime to reflect enduring values, especially relating to ecosystem priorities and our commitments to the basin’s people, including to support a healthy and prosperous Columbia River basin.

For more information on the Treaty, please visit: www.state.gov/columbia-river-treaty or send an email to ColumbiaRiverTreaty@state.gov.