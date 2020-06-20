Columbia police investigate shots fired in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) At approximately 12:38 a.m. on June 19, Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive. While canvassing the area, officers located evidence of damage to two nearby homes, including a natural gas leak as a result of a meter being struck by gunfire.

Once evidence of the gas leak had been confirmed, officers immediately made contact with residents who lived within 100 feet of the damaged meter to relocate for their safety. Columbia Fire Department personnel and employees from Ameren UE were notified and responded shortly afterwards.

During the investigation, several witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing two male suspects fleeing on foot through backyards to Irma Drive and speeding away in an older white four-door passenger sedan.

Additionally, officers located a parked vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in front of a residence on Kelsey Drive.

There were no reports of injuries. There is no further description of the suspects available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by members of the Violent Crime Task Force. The Violent Crime Task Force reviews any incidence of violence that involves a firearm and will be working in conjunction with partnering agencies to resolve these cases.

If you see something, say something. Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

