Columbia Police Arrest Jamaar Brown for Fatal Shooting at Dubard Street

Columbia, SC (STL.News) The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announces the arrest of a 42-year-old man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting.

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Jamaar Brown (DOB: 10-27-1977) is charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. Brown is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC). He’s accused of shooting the victim who’s been identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 30-year-old Shaun Michael Green. According to an autopsy, Green died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Preliminary information indicates that after an argument at a Dubard Street home yesterday, Brown allegedly shot victim Green who was inside a vehicle. After the shooting, Green managed to drive to the 3400 block of North Beltline Boulevard where he crashed into a fence. CPD officers found him there and called for EMS to arrive. Green was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. During the course of the investigation, CPD investigators recovered a firearm at the Dubard Street residence and seized it as part of evidence.

All persons arrested/charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE