Columbia MO Police Arrested Kesan Tyree McNeal for shooting Joseph Hecht

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon, Mo., died due to injuries from a gunshot wound on Sunday, July 26.

Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired on July 25 near 8th Street and Locust Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. Officers learned one gunshot victim, later identified as Hecht, was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital for advanced medical care before officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene.

Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, of Columbia was arrested for 2nd degree murder on Sunday, July 26. After being processed, he will be remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.

Columbia Police is asking for help in identifying a second suspect. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time there are no further details to provide.

If you know something, say something. Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

