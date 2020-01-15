Columbia, Boone County Public Health and Human Services collaborating with local organizations to raise postpartum depression awareness

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is collaborating with Missouri United Methodist Church, Gumby’s Pizza and Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri for an upcoming screening of the documentary “Dark Side of the Full Moon” on Jan. 30, 2020, at 204 S 9th St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dark Side of the Full Moon delves into the unseen world of postpartum depression and maternal mental health in the U.S. It aims to address possible disconnects within the medical community to effectively screen, refer and treat the 1.3 million mothers affected each year, giving a face and voice to the myriad women who have suffered in silence. The film highlights peer-to-peer support groups, relevant policy, research, and treatment and tells the story through interviews with survivors, family members, therapists, psychologists, doctors, scientists, nurses, midwives, researchers, lawyers and scholars.

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can affect women after childbirth. Mothers with postpartum depression experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety and exhaustion that may make it difficult for them to complete daily care activities for themselves or for others.

Gumby’s Pizza will be served from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and after the film, there will be a provider resource panel discussion to raise awareness about the resources and services available to residents. Childcare will be provided. There will be continuing education credits (CEU’s) available for health educators.