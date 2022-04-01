Colorado Governor Polis to Cliff Dive at Casa Bonita

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced he will begin training to serve as a cliff diver when the famed Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita re-opens.

“For fans Of Casa Bonita like me, today is a good day to start training to cliff dive, especially with the iconic restaurant coming back onlIne after a brief pause,” said Gov. Polis.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Governor Polis hosted Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park, on the Governor’s short-lived talk show, where they announced their purchase and plans to reopen Casa Bonita.

You can catch Gov. Polis cliff diving at Casa Bonita every first Friday in odd number months beginning April 1, 2023. The Governor has begun training with Colorado’s renowned Olympic athletes at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“Many people think South Park is the capital of Colorado, but they are wrong. Case Bonita is our real state capitol,” said Gov. Polis.

If you’ve gotten this far, you should know that this is an April Fools’ Day joke.