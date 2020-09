DENVER, CO (STL.News)- The Office of Governor Polis released the following statement on Boulder Public Health’s order for 18-22 year-olds:

“Governor Polis knows that the better students do avoiding gatherings, the sooner they can get back to in person learning and the sooner they can resume their regular activities. We know this isn’t the school year that any of us imagined, but urgent action is needed to prevent further spread in the community.”

