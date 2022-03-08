Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law to Save Coloradans Money on Healthcare, Support Good-Paying Green Jobs, Strengthen the Behavioral Health Workforce

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed the following bills into law administratively to support good-paying jobs for Coloradans, provide affordable and equitable health care to Coloradans, power the transition to clean energy, and strengthen the behavioral health workforce, to ensure all Coloradans can thrive for generations to come.