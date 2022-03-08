Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law to Save Coloradans Money on Healthcare, Support Good-Paying Green Jobs, Strengthen the Behavioral Health Workforce
DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed the following bills into law administratively to support good-paying jobs for Coloradans, provide affordable and equitable health care to Coloradans, power the transition to clean energy, and strengthen the behavioral health workforce, to ensure all Coloradans can thrive for generations to come.
- HB22-1173, Department of Health Care Policy & Financing Supplemental – Representative J. McCluskie, Senator D. Moreno
- HB22-1175, Department of Human Services Supplemental- Representative J. McCluskie, Senator D. Moreno
- HB22-1179, Department of Public Health & Environment Supplemental – Representative J. McCluskie, Senator D. Moreno
- HB22-1182, Department of State Supplemental – Representative J. McCluskie, Senator D. Moreno
- HB22-1184, Capital Construction Supplemental – Representative J. McCluskie, Senator D. Moreno
- HB22-1185, Capital Construction Information Technology Supplemental – Representative J. McCluskie, Senator D. Moreno
- HB22-1187, Office Of Economic Development COVID Relief Program Extension – Representative L. Herod, Senators C. Hansen, B. Rankin
- HB22-1188, ARPA American Rescue Plan Act Money For Home- And Community-based Services – Representatives L. Herod, J. McCluskie, Senators D. Moreno, B. Rankin
- HB22-1189, Behavioral Health Crisis Response Training Deadlines – Representatives L. Herod, J. McCluskie, Senators D. Moreno, B. Rankin
- HB22-1190, Supplemental State Payment To Urban Indian Organizations – Representatives L. Herod, J. McCluskie, Senators C. Hansen, D. Moreno
- HB22-1191, Extending Reproductive Health-care Program Implementation – Representatives L. Herod, J. McCluskie, Senators D. Moreno, S. Jaquez Lewis
- HB22-1192, Displaced Workers Grant Appropriation – Representatives L. Herod, J. McCluskie, Senator D. Moreno
- HB22-1193, Fund Just Transition Coal Workforce Programs – Representatives L. Herod, J. McCluskie, Senators C. Hansen, B. Rankin
- HB22-1195, Transfers From General Fund To Capital Construction Fund – Representatives L. Herod, K. Ransom, Senator C. Hansen
- SB22-062, Committee On Legal Services Procedures – Senators P. Lee, B. Gardner, Representatives M. Soper, M. Weissman