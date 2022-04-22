Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law
DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed twelve bills into law including legislation to help save businesses & save Coloradans money, ensure students with disabilities can thrive at higher education institutions, and support Colorado’s world-class state parks and wildlife.
Governor Polis signed the following bills in ceremony:
- HB22-1168 Public School Hunter Education Seventh Grade Course – Representatives H. McKean | K. Mullica, Senators R. Woodward | J. Ginal
- HB22-1072 Habitat Partnership Program – Representatives P. Will | D. Roberts, Senators K. Donovan | C. Simpson
- HB22-1255 Improve Higher Education For Students With A Disability – Representatives D. Ortiz | M. Bradfield, Senators R. Zenzinger | B. Kirkmeyer
- HB22-1049 Prohibiting Transcript And Diploma Withholding – Representatives J. Bacon | N. Ricks, Senators B. Pettersen | J. Bridges
- SB22-032 Simplify Local Sales & Use Tax Administration – Representatives C. Kipp | K. Van Winkle, Senators J. Bridges | R. Woodward
- HB22-1016 Voluntary Contribution Check-off Feeding Colorado – Representatives T. Carver | B. McLachlan, Senators D. Hisey | R. Fields
The following bills were signed administratively:
- HB22-1018 Electric And Gas Utility Customer Protections – Representative C. Kennedy, Senators F. Winter | N. Hinrichsen
- HB22-1118 Sales And Use Tax Refunds – Representative L. Daugherty, Senator C. Kolker
- HB22-1222 Marijuana Responsible Vendor Designations – Representative K. Tipper, Senators C. Holbert | R. Rodriguez
- HB22-1224 Public Benefits Theft – Representatives K. Tipper | M. Soper, Senator J. Gonzales
- HB22-1237 Changes To County Court Judges In Western Colorado – Representatives D. Roberts | P. Will, Senators B. Rankin | K. Donovan
- HB22-1270 Change Term Name-based Criminal History Record Check – Representative S. Woodrow, Senator K. Priola