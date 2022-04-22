Politics

Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

April 22, 2022
Maryam Shah

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed twelve bills into law including legislation to help save businesses & save Coloradans money, ensure students with disabilities can thrive at higher education institutions, and support Colorado’s world-class state parks and wildlife.

Governor Polis signed the following bills in ceremony:

  • HB22-1168 Public School Hunter Education Seventh Grade Course – Representatives H. McKean | K. Mullica, Senators R. Woodward | J. Ginal
  • HB22-1072 Habitat Partnership Program – Representatives P. Will | D. Roberts, Senators K. Donovan | C. Simpson
  • HB22-1255 Improve Higher Education For Students With A Disability – Representatives D. Ortiz | M. Bradfield, Senators R. Zenzinger | B. Kirkmeyer
  • HB22-1049 Prohibiting Transcript And Diploma Withholding – Representatives J. Bacon | N. Ricks, Senators B. Pettersen | J. Bridges
  • SB22-032 Simplify Local Sales & Use Tax Administration – Representatives C. Kipp | K. Van Winkle, Senators J. Bridges | R. Woodward
  • HB22-1016 Voluntary Contribution Check-off Feeding Colorado – Representatives T. Carver | B. McLachlan, Senators D. Hisey | R. Fields

The following bills were signed administratively:

  • HB22-1018 Electric And Gas Utility Customer Protections – Representative C. Kennedy, Senators F. Winter | N. Hinrichsen
  • HB22-1118 Sales And Use Tax Refunds – Representative L. Daugherty, Senator C. Kolker
  • HB22-1222 Marijuana Responsible Vendor Designations – Representative K. Tipper, Senators C. Holbert | R. Rodriguez
  • HB22-1224 Public Benefits Theft – Representatives K. Tipper | M. Soper, Senator J. Gonzales
  • HB22-1237 Changes To County Court Judges In Western Colorado – Representatives D. Roberts | P. Will, Senators B. Rankin | K. Donovan
  • HB22-1270 Change Term Name-based Criminal History Record Check – Representative S. Woodrow, Senator K. Priola