Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed twelve bills into law including legislation to help save businesses & save Coloradans money, ensure students with disabilities can thrive at higher education institutions, and support Colorado’s world-class state parks and wildlife.

Governor Polis signed the following bills in ceremony:

HB22-1168 Public School Hunter Education Seventh Grade Course – Representatives H. McKean | K. Mullica, Senators R. Woodward | J. Ginal

HB22-1072 Habitat Partnership Program – Representatives P. Will | D. Roberts, Senators K. Donovan | C. Simpson

HB22-1255 Improve Higher Education For Students With A Disability – Representatives D. Ortiz | M. Bradfield, Senators R. Zenzinger | B. Kirkmeyer

HB22-1049 Prohibiting Transcript And Diploma Withholding – Representatives J. Bacon | N. Ricks, Senators B. Pettersen | J. Bridges

SB22-032 Simplify Local Sales & Use Tax Administration – Representatives C. Kipp | K. Van Winkle, Senators J. Bridges | R. Woodward

HB22-1016 Voluntary Contribution Check-off Feeding Colorado – Representatives T. Carver | B. McLachlan, Senators D. Hisey | R. Fields

The following bills were signed administratively: