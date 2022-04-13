Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law
DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed the following 14 bills into law today.
- HB22-1022 Modify Administration Of Colorado State Fair – Representatives D. Roberts | D. Esgar, Senators R. Woodward | N. Hinrichsen
- HB22-1038 Right To Counsel For Youth – Representatives L. Daugherty | T. Van Beber, Senators D. Moreno | B. Gardner
- HB22-1040 Home Owners’ Reasonable Access To Common Areas – Representatives J. Rich | E. Hooton, Senators T. Story | C. Holbert
- HB22-1044 Vacancy Committee Selection – Representatives D. Williams | C. Kennedy, Senator J. Bridges
- HB22-1046 Local Designation Of Over-snow Use Only Highways – Representatives B. McLachlan | M. Catlin, Senators F. Winter | R. Woodward
- HB22-1092 Loans From Irrigation Districts To Landowners – Representatives M. Soper | D. Roberts, Senators J. Bridges | D. Coram
- HB22-1209 Sunset Strategic Action Planning Group On Aging – Representatives M. Bradfield | M. Young, Senator R. Woodward
- HB22-1226 Sunset Massage Therapists – Representatives K. Tipper | T. Carver, Senators S. Jaquez Lewis | J. Cooke
- HB22-1227 Sunset Health-care Work Force Data Advisory Group – Representative K. Mullica, Senator J. Smallwood
- HB22-1245 Foster Youth In Transition Program Clarifications – Representatives L. Daugherty | T. Van Beber, Senator R. Zenzinger
- HB22-1252 Public School Contract Terms And Conditions – Representative T. Bernett, Senators B. Kirkmeyer | S. Jaquez Lewis
- HB22-1262 Sunset Continue Workers’ Compensation Regulations – Representatives T. Sullivan | M. Snyder, Senators R. Rodriguez | J. Cooke
- HB22-1275 Sunset School Safety Resource Center Advisory Board – Representatives B. McLachlan | C. Larson, Senator R. Fields
- HB22-1286 Fiscal Year 2022-23 Legislative Appropriation Bill – Representatives D. Esgar | A. Garnett, Senators D. Moreno | S. Fenberg