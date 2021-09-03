Colorado Governor Polis Provides Update on COVID-19

Governor Polis Provides Update on COVID-19, Announces new Primary Care Provider Vaccine Program & Testing Incentives for Students

WESTMINSTER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis was flanked by pediatricians at Partners in Health Family Medicine in Westminster as he provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and announced the state’s new COVID-19 Primary Care Providers Grant and School Testing Initiative programs to make it easier for more Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Polis was joined by Dr. Aaron Shupp, Family Medicine Specialist with Rocky Mountain Primary Care, and Dr. Marc Moss, Head of Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine-Anschutz.

“Colorado has reached a milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by successfully vaccinating more than 75% of Coloradans with at least one dose and we have to remain vigilant against the virus. We know that the best way to reach the remaining 25% is through their family doctor, whom they trust to treat them for common health issues which is why we are empowering our local doctors across Colorado to order and administer the COVID vaccine right then and there,” said Governor Polis. “These new initiatives – testing incentives for students and grants for primary care providers – will protect the public good and in-person learning while providing more motivation to get more Coloradans to get the safe and effective vaccine.”

Starting, primary care providers (PCP) can receive grant funding ranging from up to $60,000 to up to $120,000 depending on practice size for supporting COVID vaccination and discussing the benefits and risks of the COVID-19 vaccine between doctor and patient. Applications are September 2 through December 1, 2021, and the state will review them on a rolling basis until all funding is distributed.

To apply for the PCP Program, visit COPCPVAX.COM

Dr. Aaron Shupp, Family Medicine Specialist with Rocky Mountain Primary Care provided an overview on how primary care providers will benefit from the new Primary Care Providers Grant program and shared a story about how a patient came to receive the life saving vaccine after losing a family member to the deadly virus.

“Family practices like mine offer vaccines for many other preventable diseases, which makes us a natural place for patients to come to get their COVID-19 vaccines. This new grant program for primary care practices to give the vaccine is exciting for its potential to provide additional access points for our patients who want to get vaccinated,” Dr. Aaron Shupp said.

Governor Polis also announced incentives for students to get tested via the state’s free, voluntary statewide COVID-19 testing program in schools through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. All students in participating schools whose parents have opted into COVID testing are eligible to receive gift cards of $25 for the first test and $10 for each subsequent test. Additionally, any school that participates in the program will receive $2.50 per test administered and reported to CDPHE as a reimbursement for the testing administrative costs. The program is available to all Colorado K-12 schools, and all students and staff can participate regardless of vaccination status or presence of symptoms

Dr. Marc Moss, Head of Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine-Anschutz, joined Governor Polis where he shared his experiences working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“This pandemic has caused enough economic loss, sadness, tragedy, and far too many deaths. On behalf of the tens of thousands of healthcare professionals in the great state of Colorado and the other front-line workers who have worked on your behalf, we urge you to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Moss.