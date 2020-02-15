Colorado Governor Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Firefighter Dan Moran

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Polis has ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, to honor the passing of West Metro Firefighter and Paramedic, Dan Moran.

Moran passed away on Friday, Feb, 7, 2020 at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer. Moran’s passing is considered a line-of-duty death as the illness was job-related.

He is survived by his wife Jenn, and two daughters, Taylor and Madyson.

Moran’s service will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.