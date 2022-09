Governor Polis Statement on Arvada Shooting

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released the following statement upon reports of an officer killed in the line of duty in Arvada.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of Arvada officer Dillon Michael Vakoff who was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call. We will continue to monitor this situation.”

