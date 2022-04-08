Colorado Governor on Confirmation of Judge Ketanji

Governor Polis Statement on Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to U.S. Supreme Court

CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis issued a statement on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.

“I applaud the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. Today is a joyous day for our country. We know that diversity is America and Colorado’s strength. I am proud to see the U.S. Senate taking this bipartisan and historic step in confirming Justice Brown Jackson to our highest court in the land.”

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Polis has appointed seven Black women judges, the highest number to serve concurrently in the history of Colorado’s statewide judiciary. The Polis Administration remains committed to achieving improved representation of Coloradans from diverse backgrounds in the state judicial system.