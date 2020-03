DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Jared Polis Friday signed HB20-1048, Race Trait Hairstyle Anti-Discrimination Protect, also known as the Crown Act. He also signed HB20-1019, Prison Population Reduction, And Management.

The Governor signed HB20-1019 administratively today.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK TO VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE