Colorado Governor Jared Polis Appoints Graham B. Peper

Governor Jared Polis Appoints Graham B. Peper to the Jefferson County Court in the First Judicial District

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Graham B. Peper to the Jefferson County Court in the First Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Harold Sargent and is effective May 31, 2022.

Graham B. Peper is the president and managing attorney of Peper Law Office, P.C., a position he has held since 1995. His practice consists of criminal and juvenile law and as a Guardian ad Litem. Previously, Mr. Peper was a clerk with Gale A. Drexler from 1993-1995. Mr. Peper earned his B.A. from the University of Alaska in 1991 and his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1994.