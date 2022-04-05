Colorado Governor At 37th Annual Space Symposium

Governor Polis to Visit Colorado Springs, Highlight Colorado’s Nation-Leading Work in the Aerospace Industry with Start of 37th Annual Space Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition and Vice-Chair of the Aerospace States Association, welcomed participants in the 37th Annual Space Symposium to Colorado.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s participants to the 37th Annual Space Symposium, an incredible opportunity for aerospace leaders to come together to discuss the future of aerospace. Colorado’s aerospace ecosystem is a very important part of our strong economy, and our administration is working to make Colorado an even better place for aerospace. Thanks to Colorado’s incredible quality of life, and world-class talent, more aerospace companies are starting and moving here. We are grateful for the partnership of the aerospace industry and celebrate their important contributions to the state,” said Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera.

Prior to delivering remarks at the Space Symposium, at 1:30pm Governor Polis will visit Global Primary Academy, a recent recipient of the All Kids Bike program, to celebrate innovative work to keep Colorado kids safe, active, and healthy. All Kids Bike is a national organization working to provide every kindergartner in the United States with the opportunity to learn to ride a bike as part of kindergarten physical education.

Governor Polis will deliver remarks at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs at 5:00pm, and will discuss Colorado’s nation-leading work at the forefront of aerospace innovation and collaboration across the commercial, national security, and civil space sectors. Colorado is the epicenter of national security space, and plays a critical role in supporting vital missions in the space domain.

Under the Polis-Primavera administration, Colorado ranks first in the United States for the concentration of private aerospace employees, boasts the number two aerospace economy in the nation because of a highly skilled and talented aerospace workforce, and proudly supports over 500 companies and suppliers that indirectly support the aerospace industry. Bluestaq, an enterprise software development firm dominant in the aerospace industry, recently selected Colorado for its large-scale expansion.

Since its inaugural event in 1984, Space Symposium has brought together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address and plan for the future of space. In recent years, the Space Foundation team has welcomed more than 14,000 people from around the world, including speakers, attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, educators and students. Space Symposium has become widely known as the premier U.S. space policy and program forum and as the “must attend” opportunity for information on and interaction among all sectors of space.