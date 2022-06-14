Colorado Governor Announces Money-Saving Measures

Polis Administration Announces Additional Money-Saving Measures with Tax Savings & Free Tax Filing Services

Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment extends program to save Coloradans money with support for Coloradans to file their taxes and receive cash benefits through available tax credits

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the expansion, supported by a new law Governor Polis signed last week. The Economic Mobility Program works to reduce child and household poverty, and supports Coloradans with tax services, ensuring hardworking Coloradans take full advantage of tax credits and free filing assistance services available to them.

“This great program builds on our work to save Coloradans money everywhere we can, including with tax rebates of more than $500 for individuals, and $1,000 for joint filers,” said Gov. Polis. “These important resources help to put taxpayer’s money back into the pockets of hardworking families and ensure every Coloradan can thrive.”

“Taking advantage of available tax credits can make a dramatic difference for families,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE. “Every extra dollar helps reduce stress and financial burdens, which leads to better health outcomes, particularly in children.”

“We’ve seen a lot of success with our tax credit outreach program, and we know the effects of the pandemic on the economy and rising costs mean that many families and individuals in our state are struggling financially,” said Isabel Dickson, economic mobility specialist with CDPHE’s Prevention Services Division. “This program connects more Coloradans who can really use support to tax credits they are owed. When families have the financial means to meet their basic needs, parents and children can thrive.”

The Economic Mobility Program uses new and existing partnerships to increase outreach and referrals to free tax filing, with an emphasis on reaching populations who can benefit most but are not claiming tax credits owed to them. According to the IRS, one in four eligible Coloradans do not claim the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Many Coloradans are not aware of their eligibility for tax credits because their income level does not require that they file taxes. The program’s outreach focuses on Coloradans who aren’t already engaged with the Internal Revenue Service.

Earlier this year, the Polis-Primavera administration, together with CDPHE, announced a statewide awareness campaign and websites to save Coloradans money by encouraging all Coloradans to file their taxes and receive cash benefits through available tax credits.