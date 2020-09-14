Colorado Gov. Polis Releases Statement on 2021 Stock Show

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Jared Polis today released the following statement on the National Western Stock Show’s decision to postpone the show until 2022:

“The National Western Stock Show is a proud tradition in our state and one of the ways we can all come together to celebrate agriculture in Colorado and across the west. Just as I enjoyed going as a kid, we now enjoy bringing our kids in proud support of ranching in Colorado. I’m disappointed that the show couldn’t occur this time due to the pandemic, but I respect the National Western Stock Show’s decision and know it was a difficult one to make. I look forward to being able to attend an even bigger and better Stock Show the following year.”