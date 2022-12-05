CoinFlip deploys bitcoin ATMs to Puerto RicoATM Marketplace – ATM Marketplace

Dec. 5, 2022CoinFlip, a cryptocurrency ATM provider, has deployed four bitcoin ATMs in Puerto Rico. The company has a network of 4,000 ATMs, according to a press release.”We are thrilled to bring our bitcoin ATMs to Puerto Rico,” Ben Weiss, CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip. said in the release. “Since the inception of CoinFlip, we’ve prioritized education and accessibility. We believe that anyone who is interested in crypto should be able to invest. We look forward to connecting Puerto Ricans with our award-winning customer service to make bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies easy to obtain. We can’t wait to expand our offerings within the area and become a crypto resource for the community.”CoinFlip plans to deploy more bitcoin ATMs in Puerto Rico in the future.