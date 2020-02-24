Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Port O’Connor, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (STL.News) The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner from a fishing vessel approximately two miles offshore Matagorda Bay near Port O’Connor, Texas, Sunday morning.

The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office received a request from a fishing vessel for a medevac of a 52-year-old male crewmember experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified and consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

An Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Port O’ Connor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to the scene and transferred the mariner to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Citizens Medical Center in Victoria.

“Team coordination between both crews allowed for this difficult evolution to be executed with ease,” said Lt. Dan Gilles, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “We are glad we were able to get the gentleman to proper medical care.”

The mariner was reported to be in stable condition.