November 12, 2021 Marty Smith Business
CNJ Mechanical Contractors Launches New Website

CNJ Mechanical Contractors, LLC, St. Louis, Missouri, launches a new website to promote their mechanical services to the St. Louis region.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) CNJ Mechanical Contractors, LLC is a certified mechanical contractor based in St. Louis, Missouri.  CNJ Mechanical Contractors is the only WBE/MBE mechanical contractor in the St. Louis region.

About CNJ Mechanical Contractors, LLC

CNJ Mechanical Contractors offers In House/Custom Fabrication, Power & Process Piping, HVAC, Backflow Testing, High Purity Stainless, Refrigeration Piping, and Heat Transfer, Gas and Distribution Piping Systems, AWS Code Certified Welding, Welding of Austenitic Stainless-Steel Tubing, Pipe Systems for Medical Gasses, and Custom Skids/Modules (contains all of the valves, gauges, piping, and flanges that you need to connect to your system).

