CME Group Statement on Ronin, LLC

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group Friday confirmed that, pursuant to its rules, CME Clearing auctioned off portfolios of Ronin, LLC. The auction process was completed this morning, March 20, 2020. Though Ronin is a direct clearing member, it does not handle customer business; and no clients were impacted by the auction. The firm was unable to meet its capital requirements going forward.

As the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world’s leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.