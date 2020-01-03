CME Group Reports 2019 Annual Volume and Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its December and full-year 2019 market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 19.2 million contracts during the year and 15.5 million contracts during the month of December. Open interest at the end of December was 113 million contracts. Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
Annual highlights across asset classes include:
- Record 40 trading days with volume over 25 million contracts, up 29% from 35 days in 2018
- Record Interest Rate ADV of 10.3 million contracts per day, up 4% from 2018
- Record Metals ADV of 668,000 contracts per day, up 5% from 2018
- Record Options ADV of 4 million contracts per day, up 2% from 2018
December ADVs across asset classes include:
- Interest Rate ADV of 7.1 million contracts per day
- Equity Index ADV of 3.6 million contracts per day
- Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts per day
- Agricultural ADV of 1.13 million contracts per day
- Metals ADV of 529,000 contracts per day
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.02 million contracts per day
Additional December product highlights include:
- Metals ADV increased 20% from December 2018, driven by 22% growth in precious metals futures and options and 15% growth in base metals futures and options
- Agricultural ADV increased 8% from December 2018