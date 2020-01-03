CME Group Reports 2019 Annual Volume and Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its December and full-year 2019 market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 19.2 million contracts during the year and 15.5 million contracts during the month of December. Open interest at the end of December was 113 million contracts. Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Annual highlights across asset classes include:

Record 40 trading days with volume over 25 million contracts, up 29% from 35 days in 2018

Record Interest Rate ADV of 10.3 million contracts per day, up 4% from 2018

Record Metals ADV of 668,000 contracts per day, up 5% from 2018

Record Options ADV of 4 million contracts per day, up 2% from 2018

December ADVs across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV of 7.1 million contracts per day

Equity Index ADV of 3.6 million contracts per day

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts per day

Agricultural ADV of 1.13 million contracts per day

Metals ADV of 529,000 contracts per day

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.02 million contracts per day

Additional December product highlights include: