CME Group Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

The company reported revenue of $1.5 billion and operating income of $960 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net income was $766 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.14. On an adjusted basis, net income was $836 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.33. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges, taking a devastating toll on human life and creating extraordinary uncertainty around the world,” said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. “Our sincere thanks go out to the entire medical community and the many first responders aggressively fighting this disease on the front lines, as well as those helping to keep goods moving, grocery stores and pharmacies open and other essential services operating for the benefit of all of us. I am extremely proud of the resilience demonstrated by CME Group employees, most of whom are working remotely, to ensure our systems and markets continue to operate efficiently despite periods of extreme volatility. During the quarter, we saw significantly increased levels of client hedging and risk transfer, across all products and time zones. Though the long-term effects of the pandemic are still unknown, we remain focused on the health and safety of the entire CME Group community, as well as on facilitating risk management for our market participants during these extraordinary times and beyond.”

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE