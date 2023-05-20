CloudKitchens to Begin Tenant Move-In June 1st

CloudKitchens will begin tenant move-in on June 1st, and restaurants will start accepting orders in June.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) CloudKitchens is a ghost kitchen concept that allows restaurants to expand and focus on the quality of their food rather than maintenance, staffing, dealing with customers, dealing with delivery drivers, cleaning, etc.

Ghost kitchens provide the facility services as part of the rent or license agreement, eliminating the need for the restaurants to hire a big staff.

Additionally, they provide a system and process that helps get the food from the kitchen to the lockers for delivery drivers to receive and then deliver to the customer. Customers can pick up the food to save on delivery fees.

The kitchen is responsible for cooking. That’s it!

There is no area for dining, but some ghost kitchens across the country have small areas for eating.

Ghost kitchen is a new concept that has not yet been successfully proven. Many ghost kitchens targeted startup restaurants, which failed, and now they are targeting existing restaurants as a way to expand quickly and leverage the online ordering systems that provide delivery.

Most restaurants now claim that 50% or more of their sales come from online ordering and delivery. So the concept makes sense on the surface, but time will tell.

The known tenants for this location are:

STL Indian Kitchen – no additional information Thai Kitchen – with four locations across the region, including St. Charles, O’Fallon, Wentzville, and Florissant. 10 more, and we will continue to update this list.

According to an employee of CloudKitchens, they have approximately 12 kitchens leased out of 25 available, and move-ins will begin June 1st.

As far as we know, this is the only ghost kitchen concept with this model in the St. Louis region. They are located approximately 1/2 mile south of I-44 on Hampton Avenue.

CloudKitchens is located at:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

Corp. phone: 888-419-5458

