Clinton Township Man Marcus McBride Charged with Robbery of a Pharmacy and Other Offenses

(STL.News) – A Clinton Township man was arraigned today on an indictment with robbing a pharmacy and other related offenses, announced United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.

Schneider was joined in the announcement by Steven M. D’Antuono, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan and Chief Anne Moise, Hamtramck Police Department.

Charged was Marcus McBride, 27.

According to the charging documents, the Hoover Pharmacy, located at 2930 Holbrook Avenue, Hamtramck, Michigan, was robbed at gunpoint on June 10, 2020. Surveillance video from inside the pharmacy shows a man wearing a distinctive blue coat enter the pharmacy, produce a handgun, and demand pills. The suspect waved the firearm at the individuals located inside of the pharmacy and yelled, “Get down”. The suspect then approached the counter and pointed the firearm at the pharmacist and stated, “Give me 30’s and 40’s”. The pharmacist grabbed a box of medication which contained Oxycodone and Oxymorphone prescriptions and handed it to the suspect. The suspect took the box filled with medications and fled the pharmacy. Approximately 3,937 pills, with a street value of over $100,000, of oxycodone and other substances were taken during the robbery. Federal search warrants executed as part of this investigation produced a handgun, pills, cash, and a jacket which is similar to the one worn during the robbery. On the date of the robbery, MCBRIDE was wearing a MDOC GPS monitoring device. The GPS coordinates place him at the pharmacy at the approximate time of the robbery.

Chief Anne Moise stated, “I would like to thank the hardworking men and women of the Hamtramck Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s office for their hard work on this case. Our agency appreciates the great partnerships we have with our state and federal agencies.”

In addition to the robbery and related drug and gun charges, McBride, along with co-defendant Patrick Johnson, were charged in connection with a previous narcotics trafficking incident that occurred near the Greyhound bus station in Detroit. McBride was in a vehicle driven by the co-defendant, and had unsuccessfully attempted to board a bus headed to Alabama with a large number of oxycodone pills.

The investigation of the case is being conducted by special agents and task force officers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and officers with the Hamtramck Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew Picek and Robert Moran are prosecuting this case for the United States.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The burden is on the government to show proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

