Cleveland Police Officer Daniel J. Lentz Suspended for Felonious Assault

CLEVELAND, OH (STL.News) Director of Public Safety, Michael McGrath and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announce that Detective Daniel J. Lentz was charged this morning with Felonious Assault.

Detective Lentz, 45, has been suspended without pay pending the adjudication of this case. He was hired by the Division of Police in August 1997 and is currently assigned to the Homicide Unit.

All other information or documentation regarding this case will be released through the Cleveland Public Records Center.

