Cleveland man Clarence Maceo Carter, Jr. charged with meth and cocaine distribution

(STL.News) – Clarence Maceo Carter, Jr., of Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted today on drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Carter, also known as “Moe,” age 33, is charged with one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base.” Carter is accused of having methamphetamine and cocaine case, also known as “crack,” in Ohio County in February 2020.

Carter faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

