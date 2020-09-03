Clarksburg, WV; Couple Anthony Shuster and Amy Lambert-Shuster admits to drug and firearms charges

(STL.News) – Anthony A. Shuster, Jr. and Amy S. Lambert-Shuster, both of Caldwell, Ohio, have admitted to drug and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Anthony Shuster, also known as “Tiny,” 35, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine.” Shuster admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in January 2019 in Ritchie County.

Amy Lambert-Shuster, 41, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Unlawful Transfer of a Machinegun.” Lambert-Shuster admitted to transferring a AR15-type firearm in January 2019 in Ritchie County.

Shuster faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Lambert-Shuster faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

