CIT donates 1.5 million meals this holiday season to fight hunger

NEW YORK (STL.News) – CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced the results of its second annual One Million Meals1 campaign to fight hunger in partnership with Feeding America®. Customers, employees and others came together to donate 1.5 million meals to people in need and helped CIT exceed its original campaign goal by 50%.

“We’re grateful to all those who joined the One Million Meals effort to provide food for people in need this holiday season,” said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. “Together, we are making a meaningful impact in the battle against hunger across the communities we call home.”

Individuals participated by following #GiveLikeYou on CIT’s Facebook and Twitter pages and engaging with social media content to support Feeding America’s Mobile Pantry Program and MealConnect Program. For every vote or engagement (like, comment or share) on social media, CIT provided 10 meals to the program of choice.

CIT also contributed meals for every opening of a Savings Builder account at CIT Bank, the company’s national online bank, and for every equipment loan financed through CIT’s digital Small Business Solutions platform. Additional meals were also donated for every qualifying checking account opened at OneWest Bank, CIT’s Southern California branch network.2

Based on program support, approximately two-thirds of CIT’s donations support Feeding America’s MealConnect Program and the other third supports the Mobile Pantry Program. The MealConnect Program is a technology platform that connects donors with surplus food to local food banks. The Mobile Pantry Program directly serves clients and supplements local hunger-relief agencies in areas of high need.

“We are extremely grateful for CIT’s generosity and the tremendous support from across their network,” said Doug Montgomery, managing director of New Partnerships for Feeding America. “Thanks to the generous support of partners like CIT, we are raising awareness of the vital role these programs play in delivering food to communities in need.”

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 40 million people each year. Last year, the inaugural One Million Meals campaign also exceeded its goal by 50%.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company’s commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT’s consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. Discover more at cit.com/about.