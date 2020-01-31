Cincinnati Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI, OH (STL.News) Cincinnati Financial Corporation(Nasdaq: CINF) announced that, at today’s regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 60-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing from the previous 56-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 15, 2020. The dividend is payable April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2020.

Steven J. Johnston, president and chief executive officer, commented: “Over the past 59 years, Cincinnati Financial shareholders have benefited from increasing dividends, and this action sets the stage for a 60th consecutive year.

“The company’s strong capital continues to support our dividend as well as the profitable growth of our insurance business, as we seek to increase shareholder value over time. That capital, combined with the depth of our relationships with outstanding independent agents and capable, hard-working associates, bolsters the board’s confidence that the company can reward shareholders in both the near and long term.”

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders takes place on May 2, 2020. The proxy record date for the meeting is March 4, 2020.