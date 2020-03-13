Missouri Governor Parson, State, and Local Officials Announce Second Case of COVID-19 “Presumptive Positive”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) In a press conference Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard, and medical professionals announced the state’s second case to test presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The specimen, conducted by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, has been forwarded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory.

This case is travel-related. The individual, whose age is in the twenties, is from Springfield and recently traveled back from Austria.

“As Governor, I have no greater responsibility than to keep all Missourians healthy and safe,” Governor Parson said. “I know there is growing concern across the state and the nation right now, but I want to assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to protect the people of our state.”

Springfield – Greene County Health Department staff are working with the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed. Health officials will provide guidance to these individuals, if any, and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

“I want to specifically thank our partners who are part of the local public health system. CoxHealth, Jordan Valley Community Health Center and Mercy have never hesitated to step forward and to provide us with the help that we need,” Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard said. “As we move forward, we’re going to work with great diligence and purpose in making the bold steps that are going to be required to curb this illness in Springfield.”

DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams noted the strength of the partnerships and prevention efforts in the Springfield community.

“The health department and medical professionals here are prepared, and it shows. The facilities and people are top-notch. I’m thankful the patient’s doing well – the patient is always our north star,” Dr. Williams said.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS has tested a total of 73 individuals for COVID-19 including the presumptive positive case announced today.

The first case in Missouri was announced in St. Louis County on March 7. This case has since been confirmed by the CDC.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

You may also call the DHSS hotline at (877) 435-8411 for questions regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.