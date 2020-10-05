CIMAREX Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced it plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The call will be webcast and is accessible via the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com. To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216).

