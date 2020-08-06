Cimarex Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Denver, CO (STL.News) Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported a second quarter 2020 net loss of $925.1 million, or $9.28 per share, compared to net income of $109.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the same period a year ago. Second quarter results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Second quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $(52.4) million, or $(0.51) per share, compared to second quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $83.0 million, or $0.82 per share1. Net cash provided by operating activities was $144.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $414.0 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $144.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $336.4 million in the second quarter a year ago1.

Oil production averaged 78.0 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day. Total company production volumes for the quarter averaged 254.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day. Second quarter production volumes were impacted by the operational slow down announced in March and a 20 percent temporary curtailment of May production related to the extreme fluctuation in oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions of OPEC and other countries during the quarter.

Realized oil prices averaged $19.57 per barrel, down 64 percent from the $54.24 per barrel received in the second quarter of 2019. Realized natural gas prices averaged $0.91 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), up 82 percent from the second quarter 2019 average of $0.50 per Mcf. NGL prices averaged $7.52 per barrel, down 43 percent from the $13.08 barrel received in the second quarter of 2019.

Cimarex’s realized oil price was impacted by a negative differential to WTI of $8.28 per barrel in the quarter from $1.99 per barrel in the previous quarter, with a negative oil price differential in the Permian of $8.12 per barrel in the second quarter, $2.00 per barrel sequentially. Our realized local natural gas price differentials improved in both regions. The company realized a negative differential to Henry Hub on its Permian natural gas production of $1.09 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.10 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.85 in the first quarter of 2020. In the Mid-Continent region, the company’s average negative differential to Henry Hub was $0.31 per Mcf versus $0.86 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2019 and $0.57 in the first quarter of 2020.

Cimarex invested a total of $84 million during the second quarter, of which $49 million was attributable to drilling and completion activities. Second quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operating activities. Total debt at June 30, 2020 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes, with no debt maturities until 2024. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $44 million at quarter end.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

