Christopher Kinney Sentenced for Enticement of a Minor

Warren Man, Christopher Kinney Sentenced to Sixteen Years in Prison for Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sex, Possessing and Distributing Child Pornography

(STL.News) A Warren man who admitted to enticing a minor female online to meet him at a local mall where he planned to dress her in a diaper and engage in illicit sexual activity, and who further admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography, was sentenced today to sixteen years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Christopher Kinney, 47, previously admitted in court that in April 2018, he had a series of online communications with a person whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. The communications rapidly became sexually explicit, with Kinney expressing an interest in meeting the teenager at the Warwick Mall and then engaging in sexual activity in the mall or elsewhere. The person Kinney was communicating with was in fact a Rhode Island State Police Detective assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Kinney was subsequently arrested on April 26, 2018, when he travelled to the mall, believing he was going to meet the girl at the food court. A search of Kinney’s car resulted in the discovery of, diapers, condoms and various items that he had discussed using for sexual purposes during his prior chats. A cellphone seized from Kinney at the time of his arrest was found to contain 56 images of child pornography, as well as evidence that, on numerous occasions, he had electronically received and shared files of child pornography and images of children being harshly punished and/or beaten.

Kinney pled guilty in May 2018 to coercion and enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith to 192 months in federal prison to be followed by lifetime supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim identified in the images found on his phone.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald R. Gendron.

The matter was investigated by the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today