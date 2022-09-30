Finance

Chocolate bunnies sold at Lidl must be destroyed, Swiss court rules in trademark case

Hattie Francis
Chocolate bunnies made by Lindt & Sprüngli AG.

The end is near for chocolate bunnies sold at the German grocery store chain Lidl. 

A Swiss federal court has ordered them to be destroyed as a result of a trademark violation, according to a court press release.

The saga dates back to 2018, when Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli filed with a commercial court and said Lidl copied its popular, golden-wrapped chocolate bunny candies.

Representatives for Lindt argued the bunnies are protected by a trademark protection act. The commercial court dismissed the filing in 2021, prompting Lindt to appeal the decision.

According to Lindt, Lidl’s chocolate bunnies match the shape and features of their own candies, making it hard for customers to distinguish between the two brands. Lindt also conducted public opinion polls about the two products, the release said.