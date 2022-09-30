Chocolate bunnies sold at Lidl must be destroyed, Swiss court rules in trademark case

The end is near for chocolate bunnies sold at the German grocery store chain Lidl.

A Swiss federal court has ordered them to be destroyed as a result of a trademark violation, according to a court press release.

The saga dates back to 2018, when Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli filed with a commercial court and said Lidl copied its popular, golden-wrapped chocolate bunny candies.

Representatives for Lindt argued the bunnies are protected by a trademark protection act. The commercial court dismissed the filing in 2021, prompting Lindt to appeal the decision.

According to Lindt, Lidl’s chocolate bunnies match the shape and features of their own candies, making it hard for customers to distinguish between the two brands. Lindt also conducted public opinion polls about the two products, the release said.

Basing its decision partially on the public opinion polls completed by Lindt, the federal court overseeing the appeal overturned the commercial court’s dismissal. According to the federal court, there is a risk for confusion between the two candies, even if there are some differences.

Lidl is no longer allowed to sell the rabbit candies and has to destroy any currently existing candy bunnies, the court said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY’s NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.