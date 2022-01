Water shortages as Chile’s record drought become ‘permanent’

CHILE (STL.News) Chile’s government says a critical water shortage brought on by the longest drought in history is much worse than thought.

There are fears it could even be permanent.

Experts say the country is now facing an unprecedented climate emergency.

Al Jazeera’s Latin America Editor @Lucia Newman reports from Coquimbo, Chile.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube