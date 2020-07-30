Chicago Police Preliminary Statement on Police-Involved Shooting in Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL (STL.News) On Thursday, July 30, 2020 at approximately 9:40 A.M. in the 5500 block of W. Grand Ave. at the 25th (Grand Central) District police station, district officers attempted to take an offender wanted in a vehicular hijacking into custody. During the arrest process, the offender fired multiple shots at the arresting officers.

Three officers were struck by gunfire during this incident. One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the chin and his protective vest was also struck by gunfire. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment. A second officer sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment. A third officer was struck by gunfire in his protective vest and also

taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

One additional officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with chest pains. Another officer was transported by a CPD member to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for chest pains. The offender was struck by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital.

Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

The matter remains under investigation and all further inquiries can be directed to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at (312) 746-3609.

