Chevys Fresh Mex Closes Olivette Restaurant

OLIVETTE, MO – October 26, 2026 (STL.News) Chevys Fresh Mex has permanently closed its longtime restaurant at 9119 Olive Boulevard in Olivette, Missouri, ending more than three decades of serving customers in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The restaurant’s final day of business was Sunday, October 25, 2026, leaving just one Chevys Fresh Mex location operating in the region.

The closure marks the departure of another established restaurant from the St. Louis dining landscape. For generations of customers, Chevys Fresh Mex was a familiar destination for sizzling fajitas, freshly prepared tortillas, margaritas, family gatherings, and casual Mexican-inspired dining.

The remaining restaurant, located at 12466 Tesson Ferry Road in South St. Louis County’s Concord area, will continue operating under independent franchise ownership.

Chevys Fresh Mex Ends More Than 30 Years in Olivette

The Olivette restaurant had been a fixture along Olive Boulevard for more than 30 years, occupying a distinctive building that made it recognizable to generations of local residents.

According to reporting published October 25 by St. Louis Magazine, the restaurant closed after management learned of the decision just days before its final day.

General manager Tyler Strickland told the publication that he learned about the closure on Thursday, October 22. Although the announcement came quickly, he indicated that the decision was not entirely unexpected.

Strickland cited declining summer sales and unresolved maintenance problems that had negatively affected the dining experience.

Those operational challenges provide some insight into the circumstances surrounding the closure, although the restaurant’s corporate ownership had not publicly provided a comprehensive explanation when the news was first reported.

Chevys is part of Xperience Restaurant Group, which operates several restaurant brands. A company representative told St. Louis Magazine that additional information regarding the Olivette closure would be forthcoming.

The closing also occurred without the type of extended public farewell sometimes associated with longstanding restaurants. At the time of the initial report, the restaurant’s website continued to display its regular operating information.

That lack of advance public notice gave customers little opportunity to plan a final visit.

Declining Sales and Maintenance Problems Reported

Restaurant closures often involve several financial and operational pressures, including rising expenses, changing customer preferences, staffing requirements, building maintenance, and competition.

In the case of the Olivette Chevys, the specific concerns identified publicly by management included declining summer sales and unresolved maintenance issues.

Strickland’s comments suggest that the restaurant had experienced difficulties before the closure was announced.

However, no detailed financial information has been released publicly establishing the restaurant’s profitability, operating losses, lease obligations, or the full extent of its maintenance expenses.

It would therefore be premature to attribute the closure exclusively to any single factor.

For restaurants operating in older buildings, maintenance can represent a substantial ongoing expense. Heating, cooling, plumbing, kitchen equipment, and other building systems require continued investment to maintain customer comfort and operational reliability.

When such problems remain unresolved, they can affect the customer experience and potentially influence repeat business.

Whether those issues ultimately determined the company’s decision to close the Olivette restaurant has not been independently established.

Remaining Chevys Fresh Mex Location Will Stay Open

Despite the Olivette closure, Chevys Fresh Mex has not completely disappeared from the St. Louis restaurant market.

The remaining location operates at:

Chevys Fresh Mex

12466 Tesson Ferry Road

St. Louis, MO 63128

Phone: 314-472-0003

The South County restaurant is independently franchised and owned by Bob and Johanna Menendez, third-generation restaurateurs who purchased the business in 2019.

According to St. Louis Magazine, the owners emphasized that their restaurant continues to prepare food using longstanding Chevys recipes, including scratch-made dishes.

The Menendezes welcomed customers who previously visited the Olivette location and encouraged them to continue enjoying the brand at the Tesson Ferry restaurant.

Their restaurant remains open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

The location’s published operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Customers should verify operating hours, menus, and promotional offers directly with the restaurant before visiting.

The continuation of the independently owned South County restaurant is particularly important because it preserves the Chevys name in the St. Louis region despite the closure of the Olivette establishment.

Some Olivette Employees Expected to Transfer

The closure also affects employees who worked at the Olive Boulevard restaurant.

According to information provided by Strickland to St. Louis Magazine, several employees from Olivette are expected to join the staff at the Tesson Ferry location.

The total number of employees affected by the closure has not been publicly confirmed.

The reported transfers may provide continuity for some workers while allowing customers to encounter familiar staff members at the remaining restaurant.

For longtime restaurant employees, a closure can mean more than losing a job. Restaurants often develop close relationships among staff members, regular customers, and neighboring businesses.

Employees often become familiar faces to diners who return year after year.

Transferring some workers to another location may help preserve some of those relationships.

The Olivette restaurant’s catering customers have also reportedly been notified of the closure and directed to the Tesson Ferry location for future orders.

That transition gives customers who previously relied on Chevys for office events, celebrations, and group meals a chance to keep ordering through the remaining restaurant.

Historic Building Has Served Olivette Since the 1950s

One of the Olivette Chevys’ more unusual features was the building itself.

Long before it became a Mexican restaurant, the property at 9119 Olive Boulevard served several different commercial purposes.

According to historical information published by the City of Olivette, the distinctive Quonset hut-style building was used as a garage for Ladue Local Lines buses as early as 1953.

The structure later housed Tayloe Glass and Trim Company during the 1980s.

Before becoming Chevys Fresh Mex, the property briefly operated as Border Grill.

Its eventual conversion into Chevys marked another chapter in the building’s commercial history.

The curved structure stood apart from more conventional restaurant buildings and became a recognizable feature of the Olive Boulevard corridor.

For longtime Olivette residents, the property’s history reflects decades of changes in the surrounding community.

What began as a transportation-related facility eventually became a gathering place for families, coworkers, friends, and restaurant customers.

The future use of the building has not been publicly confirmed.

No verified announcement has identified a replacement restaurant, redevelopment project, or new commercial tenant.

Chevys Was Known for Fajitas, Margaritas and Fresh Tortillas

Chevys Fresh Mex built its restaurant identity around Mexican-inspired dishes, festive dining rooms, and a focus on fresh preparation.

The Olivette restaurant featured familiar menu offerings including fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, grilled meats, chips and salsa, and margaritas.

One of the brand’s recognizable features was its tortilla-making equipment, which allowed customers to watch tortillas being prepared inside the restaurant.

The concept helped distinguish Chevys from some traditional casual-dining competitors.

The restaurant’s atmosphere also made it a destination for group celebrations and family outings.

Over the years, Chevys became associated with birthday dinners, weekend gatherings, after-work meals, and casual dining occasions throughout the St. Louis area.

Its closing eliminates a longstanding option for customers in Olivette and surrounding communities, including Creve Coeur, University City, Ladue, and nearby neighborhoods.

Customers who want to continue visiting Chevys will now need to travel to the South County restaurant.

Although the two restaurants shared the same brand, the remaining location operates as an independent franchise, and individual menu offerings, prices, and promotions may differ.

Fatal Parking Lot Shooting Preceded Closure

The restaurant’s final months also included a serious criminal incident outside the establishment.

On August 29, 2026, police responded to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Olivette Chevys.

According to reporting by First Alert 4, officers responding shortly after 5:20 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Preston Foster Jr. of St. Louis.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate the shooting.

Authorities initially described the incident as isolated.

There is no verified evidence that the shooting caused or contributed to the restaurant’s closure.

The incident and the restaurant’s subsequent closing are separate developments, and no publicly confirmed corporate statement has established a connection between them.

The publicly reported business concerns involved declining sales and unresolved maintenance issues.

Closure Reflects Challenges Facing Established Restaurants

The closing of a restaurant that operated for more than three decades highlights the difficulties that even familiar, established businesses can encounter.

Longevity and brand recognition do not necessarily protect restaurants from changing economic conditions.

Established restaurants must keep attracting customers, maintain facilities, control expenses, and adapt to evolving dining preferences.

Competition across the St. Louis metropolitan area includes independent Mexican restaurants, regional restaurant groups, national chains, and newer fast-casual concepts.

Customers have numerous options for tacos, fajitas, burritos, margaritas, and other Mexican-inspired meals.

For longstanding casual-dining chains, maintaining customer loyalty while meeting expectations for food quality, service, convenience, and value can be particularly important.

Nevertheless, the specific financial circumstances of the Olivette Chevys have not been publicly documented in sufficient detail to determine how broader restaurant industry trends influenced this particular decision.

The closure should therefore be viewed as an individual business development rather than proof of a wider local restaurant downturn.

What Happens Next for the Olive Boulevard Property?

With the restaurant closed, attention may eventually turn to the future of the building and its prominent Olive Boulevard location.

The property’s unusual architecture and lengthy commercial history make it a recognizable site within Olivette.

Possible future uses will depend on property ownership decisions, zoning requirements, building conditions, and interest from prospective tenants or developers.

No confirmed redevelopment plans or replacement business announcements were identified in the information available at publication.

The property has already experienced several transformations over its history, from bus garage to automotive-related business and eventually restaurant operations.

Whether it will return to restaurant use remains unknown.

For the surrounding commercial corridor, the departure of a longtime dining establishment changes the local business mix.

Chevys Fresh Mex Continues Serving St. Louis

While the Olivette restaurant’s closing ends a familiar chapter in local dining history, Chevys Fresh Mex will continue operating in South St. Louis County.

The independently owned Tesson Ferry location lets customers keep enjoying the brand’s established menu and restaurant experience.

Its owners have expressed their willingness to welcome former Olivette customers, while some employees from the closed restaurant are expected to make the transition.

For those who frequented the Olive Boulevard restaurant over the past three decades, the closing marks the loss of a recognizable neighborhood establishment.

The building’s distinctive appearance, longstanding presence, and history of serving generations of customers made it more than simply another restaurant along a busy commercial roadway.

Although the Chevys name remains in the St. Louis market, the Olivette location’s final day on October 25, 2026, ended more than 30 years of dining at 9119 Olive Boulevard.

For additional information about the remaining restaurant, including menus, hours, and online ordering, visit Chevys Fresh Mex.

Sources: St. Louis Magazine, October 25, 2026; City of Olivette historical publication; Chevys Fresh Mex official restaurant website; First Alert 4 reporting dated August 29–30, 2026.

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