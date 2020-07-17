Cheryl Meredith Claims $300,000 Jackpot From The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Cheryl Meredith, 60, of Ocala, claimed the $300,000 jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on May 12, 2020, using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Meredith chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $263,814.08. She purchased her jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from Sunshine Food Mart, located at 1402 Northeast 25th Avenue in Ocala. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE