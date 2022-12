Déjà vuIn the past, it has been observed that Nifty rallies ~20% on average after breaching its all-time high. Barring November 2010, all breaches have generated positive returns over the next 12 months. Interestingly, 5 out of 7 such breakouts occurred in November or December. Below is the one-year return (in %) through the years once Nifty surpassed the previous all-time high. (Source: Yes Securities)