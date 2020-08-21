Charlestown Man Charles Baker Arrested and Charged with Trafficking Firearms and Being a Felon in Possession of Firearms

(STL.News) – A Charlestown man was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with trafficking in firearms obtained from a straw purchaser in New Hampshire.

Charles Baker, 44, was indicted on one count of dealing in firearms without a license and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Baker was arrested yesterday morning and made an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell. A detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25, 2020.

As alleged in the indictment, Baker dealt in firearms until May 2019. Due to a prior conviction, Baker is prohibited from possessing firearms, and does not possess a federal license to sell firearms.

The charge of dealing in firearms without a license provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New England Field Division made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip A. Mallard of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

